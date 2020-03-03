4 hours ago

Benghazi 2.0 Is Ready For Opening Day

Check out this headline from the Washington Post:

Remember how the Benghazi probe morphed into the email probe that eventually led to Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016? This is the same thing. Maybe the Burisma probe will produce something, or maybe it will serendipitously lead to something else that will produce something. Who knows? But it can’t hurt to try, especially after working so well last time.

And this will not be anything close to impartial, either. It will not be farmed out to a professional investigator, as the Russia probe was to Robert Mueller. Nor will it be strictly limited to a single topic so it can be concluded quickly, as the Ukraine probe was. It will be designed to keep going until Election Day and to ferret out anything that might be embarrassing to Joe Biden, whether fair or not. It will also be designed to leak dribs and drabs of unverified dirt to credulous reporters who will claim, after it’s all over, that of course this was all newsworthy and they really didn’t have any choice but to run with it, did they?

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

