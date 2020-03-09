Bernie’s Last Chance Is Not Looking Good

Just about everyone seems to agree that Bernie Sanders needs a big win in Tuesday’s Michigan primary to have any chance of winning the nomination. But the final polls suggest that not only is he not going to win big, he’s not going to win at all:

RealClear Politics doesn’t have a chart, but their poll average is similar to 538’s—with the most recent poll showing blowout numbers for Biden. Unless something huge happens on Monday, Joe Biden is set to beat Sanders by ten points or more. If that pans out, it’s the end of the road for Sanders.