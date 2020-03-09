Biden Headed For Landslide in Michigan

There’s not a whole lot to write about this morning aside from the coronavirus, and I don’t have anything new or interesting to say about that. So instead let’s take a look at the very latest polls out of Michigan:

Yikes. I guess that’s about it for Bernie Sanders. Over at 538, they put Biden’s chances of winning Michigan at 99 percent—and I assume that’s only because they’re limited to two significant figures. I’ll bet the internal estimate is more like 99.999 percent.