1 hour ago

Coronavirus Rescue Bill Will Be Our Biggest Stimulus Since World War II

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

Apparently we have reached agreement on the Senate’s $2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill. Not much has changed since Sunday except that an inspector general will oversee the $500 billion corporate lending facility that’s part of the bill.

The astonishing part of all this is that virtually all of the money in this bill is meant to be spent over the next six months or so. That’s about 20 percent of GDP, which isn’t far off the amount we spent on World War II—though obviously that spending lasted considerably longer. By contrast, the 2009 stimulus bill spent roughly $400 billion per year, or a little under 3 percent of GDP.

This is a gigantic bill. Just to give you a sense of scale, here’s what it looks like in the context of the overall budget deficit on an annual basis. World War II is literally the only comparable period in recent history.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.