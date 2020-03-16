Fed Flails, Markets Don’t Care

The Fed cut short-term interest rates to zero over the weekend, which should have caused long-term rates to decline too. But after a quick drop on Sunday, long-term rates have been rising ever since the markets opened today. The stock market also tanked when markets opened this morning. Apparently the Fed has little influence when the economy is stalling because of a pandemic.
30 mins ago
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.