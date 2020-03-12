Health Update

My latest M-protein numbers came back yesterday. They’re up from the previous month:

This is not as bad as it seems. As you may recall, I was on a cocktail of drugs last year that included something called Pomalyst. In December, suspecting that the Pom might be causing the shortness of breath that I was suffering, we discontinued it. This is why my M-protein number has increased.

I’ll see my oncologist next week, but the answer to this is almost certainly to start back up on the Pom. There’s no reason not to, since my shortness of breath has continued for the past three months, which means it wasn’t the fault of the Pom to begin with. Presumably it’s caused either by the Darzalex or the dex, and I can’t discontinue either of those. So I’m just going to have to live with it.