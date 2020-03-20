Here’s What California Traffic Looks Like on Lockdown

This is the 405 at rush hour today, taken from the Sand Canyon overpass. This particular stretch of the freeway is normally a parking lot at this time of day:

And here’s Sand Canyon itself, looking north from the overpass. This is not a road that’s normally jammed to its teeth at rush hour, but it usually has a whole lot more than two cars plus a bicyclist.

And here’s a traffic map of the entire LA/Orange County basin:

It looks like compliance with the lockdown is pretty good. That gives me a little bit of hope that we might actually still have time to flatten the outbreak curve a bit.