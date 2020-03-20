1 hour ago

Here’s What California Traffic Looks Like on Lockdown

This is the 405 at rush hour today, taken from the Sand Canyon overpass. This particular stretch of the freeway is normally a parking lot at this time of day:

And here’s Sand Canyon itself, looking north from the overpass. This is not a road that’s normally jammed to its teeth at rush hour, but it usually has a whole lot more than two cars plus a bicyclist.

And here’s a traffic map of the entire LA/Orange County basin:

It looks like compliance with the lockdown is pretty good. That gives me a little bit of hope that we might actually still have time to flatten the outbreak curve a bit.

