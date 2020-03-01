Kung Fu Kittens

I got some marketing advice on Friday: if you want to sell the adorableness of your kittens, you need video. Roger that! Here’s some kitten video, short and sweet for the Tik Tok generation.
20 seconds ago
I got some marketing advice on Friday: if you want to sell the adorableness of your kittens, you need video. Roger that! Here’s some kitten video, short and sweet for the Tik Tok generation.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.