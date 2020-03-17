Lunchtime Photo

This is a pair of rainbow lorikeets at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Luckily for them, they are lorikeets and don’t need to practice social distancing. And that’s a good thing: the lorikeet enclosure has hundreds of these birds and they swarm all over the place. They also love humans, but only if the humans are feeding them a special broth that sounds like it was cooked up in Frankenstein’s lair. They sure seem to like it, though, and signs all over the place assure us that it is the ne plus ultra of nutrition for these guys.
32 mins ago
