Lunchtime Photo

This is a pair of rainbow lorikeets at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Luckily for them, they are lorikeets and don’t need to practice social distancing. And that’s a good thing: the lorikeet enclosure has hundreds of these birds and they swarm all over the place. They also love humans, but only if the humans are feeding them a special broth that sounds like it was cooked up in Frankenstein’s lair. They sure seem to like it, though, and signs all over the place assure us that it is the ne plus ultra of nutrition for these guys.

October 5, 2019 — Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach, California

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

