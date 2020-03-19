Lunchtime Photo — Throwback Thursday

Today we celebrate the start of spring with a lovely picture of a peacock at the Bronx Zoo, taken during a trip to New York City in 2011. I guess there’s no telling when I’ll visit a new city next. Maybe in 2021.
