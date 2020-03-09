Markets Are Open . . . Unfortunately

Hmmm. The S&P 500 plummeted 7 percent in the first few minutes of trading this morning, triggering a circuit breaker that halts trading for 15 minutes. If it goes down 13 percent, trading will halt again. If it goes down 20 percent, trading will be halted for the rest of the day.

Long-term yields continue to plummet:

The Entire U.S. Yield Curve is Below 1% pic.twitter.com/0JkM7gI4JA — Michael McDonough (@M_McDonough) March 9, 2020

And oil is continuing to crash too. Welcome to Monday.