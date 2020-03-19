32 mins ago

Some Shoe Leather Reporting on Life With the Coronavirus

I just got back from a trip to the market and things seemed to be getting back to normal. Plenty of milk and eggs. Lots of produce, a pretty good selection of meat, and even some pasta and pasta sauce. Still no paper goods, of course, and the bread aisle was pretty picked over—though the bakery department had plenty of bread. I asked the checker how things were going, and he said the crowds had started to abate as people began to realize that the shelves really were being restocked every night.

How are things in your neck of the woods?

