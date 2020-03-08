The Trump Administration Still Doesn’t Have a Clue

What is with these people? The clusterfuck of nonplanning from the Trump administration just gets worse every day.
STEPHANOPOULOS: The Grand Princess is docking tomorrow. What’s the plan for the 3,500 people on board?
BEN CARSON: They’re coming up with one
S: It docks tomorrow
C: The plan will be in place
S: Shouldn’t you be able to say what it is?
C: It hasn’t been fully formulated pic.twitter.com/J717Q7q0DG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2020
