The Trump Administration Still Doesn’t Have a Clue

What is with these people? The clusterfuck of nonplanning from the Trump administration just gets worse every day.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The Grand Princess is docking tomorrow. What’s the plan for the 3,500 people on board?

BEN CARSON: They’re coming up with one

S: It docks tomorrow

C: The plan will be in place

S: Shouldn’t you be able to say what it is?

C: It hasn’t been fully formulated pic.twitter.com/J717Q7q0DG

