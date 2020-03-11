Today’s Coronavirus Update

Today’s news:
- WHO officially deemed the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
- The NBA has cancelled the rest of its season.
- March Madness will continue but without fans.
- Ditto for lots of TV shows performed before live audiences.
- President Trump has banned travel from Europe to the US for foreign nationals.
- Except for the UK.
- Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus.
This feels like the first day the country started taking coronavirus seriously.
