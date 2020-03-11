Will the US Become Italy In a Couple of Weeks?

Stuart Staniford has created this chart to compare the coronavirus outbreak in different countries:

“My slapdash extrapolation of the US case curve (the dashed line) has performed just about flawlessly,” he says. China, Japan, and Korea appear to have the virus relatively under control. Italy and Iran are high and still growing fast. The UK and the United States are on the low end of things, but unless something happens to flatten our growth rate we’re going to blow past everyone else in a week or two.

Right now it doesn’t look like anything is going to happen to flatten our growth rate.