Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: April 14 Update

Here’s the coronavirus growth rate through April 14. This was a bit of a noisy day, but there was nothing that changed the trendlines very much except in Italy, where their decline seems to have stalled out temporarily:
The United States recorded 2,228 deaths, a new high. However, our trendline looks the same as yesterday, with a peak still likely in the middle of this week. Unless it doesn’t happen, of course.
How to read the charts: Let’s use France as an example. For them, Day 0 was March 5, when they surpassed one death per 10 million by recording their sixth death. They are currently at Day 40; total deaths are at 2,625x their initial level; and they have recorded a total of 235.0 deaths per million so far. As the chart shows, this is above where Italy was on their Day 40.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.
