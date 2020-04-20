Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: April 19 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through April 19. Spain continues to decline nicely. Italy and France are stalled, and Germany is too noisy to draw any conclusions. Sweden’s experiment with looser countermeasures doesn’t look like it’s paying off.

One note about Sweden, though. They’ve never claimed that their approach to COVID-19 will produce a low death toll. On the contrary, they’ve more or less admitted that it will produce a higher toll than tighter measures. However, they believe it will be only a little higher, and it will be accomplished with countermeasures that people can tolerate for months on end. The jury is still out on that.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.