3 hours ago

Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: April 19 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through April 19. Spain continues to decline nicely. Italy and France are stalled, and Germany is too noisy to draw any conclusions. Sweden’s experiment with looser countermeasures doesn’t look like it’s paying off.

One note about Sweden, though. They’ve never claimed that their approach to COVID-19 will produce a low death toll. On the contrary, they’ve more or less admitted that it will produce a higher toll than tighter measures. However, they believe it will be only a little higher, and it will be accomplished with countermeasures that people can tolerate for months on end. The jury is still out on that.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.