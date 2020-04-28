Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: April 27 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through April 27. Things look fairly good today. Just about everyone is either declining or at least starting to show signs of decline. The US is finally starting to drop slowly, and even Canada looks like just maybe they’ve peaked. The only exception, oddly, is Germany, but that might only be because their numbers are so noisy. There’s a plausible interpretation of their scatterplot that suggests they peaked about a week ago and have been declining ever since. Sweden is still a bit of question mark, but they look like they’re at least plateauing, and maybe even dropping.

