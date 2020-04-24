2 hours ago

Here’s a Look at State Rates of COVID-19

I have no special reason for posting this aside from occasional requests to do so, but here’s a couple of charts for US states that are similar to the country charts I put up every morning. First up is a selection of states with a high incidence of COVID-19:

And here’s a selection of states with a low incidence of COVID-19:

New York has clearly peaked and is now headed down. A few other states (New Jersey, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee) show signs of peaking, but it’s a little too early to say for sure. Overally, I can’t say that this looks especially promising. I wouldn’t be surprised if the overall US number stays plateaued for a while.

