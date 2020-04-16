59 seconds ago

Lunchtime Photo — Throwback Thursday

Back in 2008 my mother and I took a trip to Europe to check out the towns and villages where our ancestors lived. The Drum line of the family, it turns out, originated in Ulmet, Germany, a village about 60 miles southeast of Frankfurt. This is the village church, originally built in the 12th century.

I remember being frustrated when I was there because the churchyard was surrounded by trees, which meant I couldn’t get far enough back to get a shot of the entire church. But when I was looking through my old photos, I noticed that I had taken two pictures: one of the lower half and one of the upper half. I’m not sure why I did that, but since I now have the Photoshop tools to stitch panoramas together I decided to give it a try. And it worked perfectly. Hooray for Photoshop!

April 25, 2008 — Ulmet, Germany

