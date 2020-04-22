1 hour ago

Orange County Remains an Oasis of COVID-19 Safety

I continue to be sort of fascinated by the spread of COVID-19 in California. This is mainly because Orange County, where I live, is such an outlier:

Contrary to popular belief, Orange County is pretty dense but its incidence of COVID-19 is very low. Why is that? More generally, there’s not much of a correlation between density and COVID-19 mortality at all. In the upper left of the chart you can see a bunch of counties with very low population densities but surprisingly high rates of coronavirus deaths.

For the more visually minded of you , here’s a map of Southern California from the LA Times:

Orange County is an island of moderate COVID mortality surrounded by a sea of high mortality. What’s our secret?

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

