Quote of the Day: “The authority is total. And that’s the way it’s gotta be.”

Well, martial law it is, I guess.
TRUMP: “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that’s the way it’s gotta be. It’s total.” pic.twitter.com/zIuiBn1Mhw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020
