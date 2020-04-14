2 hours ago

Raw Data: Gasoline Production During the Pandemic

I don’t have any special reason for posting this. It’s just interesting raw data.

And here’s a related one. It’s from Apple and shows how many people used their iPhones to request driving directions:

This chart is pretty noisy, but it still gives you an interesting look at when people started taking COVID-19 seriously, regardless of when national governments imposed formal lockdowns. If you take requests for directions as a proxy for overall driving, Italy started driving less on March 29. The rest of Europe and Canada followed on March 5-7. The United States was a laggard, not starting to decline until March 13.

You can also get a feel for which countries took their lockdowns the most seriously. Sweden, with its famously casual approach, has reduced its driving by a modest 34 percent. Spain reduced its driving by a whopping 91 percent. Here’s a complete list:

If you want to play with this data some more, just click the link. The Apple spreadsheet also includes driving requests for individual cities if you want to compare, say, New York and Los Angeles directly.

 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.