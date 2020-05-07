CDC Guidance for Reopening Is Deep-Sixed by the White House

Behold the CDC’s guidelines for reopening workplaces:

This was scheduled for release several days ago, but obviously that didn’t happen:

The Trump administration has shelved a document created by the nation’s top disease investigators with step-by-step advice to local authorities on how and when to reopen restaurants and other public places during the still-raging coronavirus outbreak….It was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told the guidance “would never see the light of day,” according to a CDC official. The official was not authorized to talk to reporters and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

I would like to think that Anthony Fauci was the anonymous source behind this leak, but I suppose not. In any case, the CDC deck has guidelines for reopening businesses, schools, restaurants, churches, and so forth, and we would do well to start meeting them before we throw open our doors. This, however, would slow down the reopening of America decreed by our president, so the guidelines were shoved down the oubliette. Welcome to Earth’s newest banana republic.