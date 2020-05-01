Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: April 30 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through April 30.The trendlines mostly look the same, which is good. I have to say, though, that although the US numbers are declining, they are sure taking their sweet time. We really, really need to start seeing a steeper drop in CV19 deaths. At the rate we’re going, it’ll be August before we finally get to zero. Or it might be even worse: if it turns out that our slow progress is because we’re getting lazy about social distancing, we might never get to zero.

Come on, folks! We’re only in the fifth inning. This is no time to let up.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.