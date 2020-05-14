Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: May 13 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through May 13. Germany and Switzerland are down to 1 new death per million and France is down to 2 new deaths per million. Now comes the next step: can they implement test-and-trace effectively enough to keep the daily death toll this low even as they ease up on social distancing restrictions? I imagine it will be several weeks before we know for sure.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.