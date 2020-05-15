Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: May 14 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through May 14. The United States is looking good! But don’t hold your breath for further improvement. I expect a rough plateau for the next week, followed by a steady rise as we start to see the effects of loosening social distancing restrictions.
Or perhaps I should put this differently. If we don’t see a plateau and then a steady rise, the epidemiological community is going to have some serious questions to answer.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.
