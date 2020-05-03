Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: May 2 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through May 2. Interestingly, France is our new hero country. They did abysmally at first and ended up peaking at a daily rate of 16 deaths per million. But ever since then, they’ve been declining steadily and are now down to 4 deaths per million. That’s a quarter of their peak value, the best of the nine countries that I’m tracking. If they keep this up, they’ll be down to essentially a zero death rate from COVID-19 within a week or so.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.