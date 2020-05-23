Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: May 22 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through May 22. Spain suddenly reported 688 deaths on Friday, causing a big spike in their death toll. France, conversely, reported zero deaths. I’m not sure what’s going on here. All the other countries are mostly on track, and even the two sets of numbers for Sweden are starting to look similar (with an expected lag of a few days). The United States has dropped below four deaths per million, which surprises me. This either means that the lockdown protocols have been more effective than I guessed, or that the lockdown protocols didn’t really matter at all. My money remains on the former.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.