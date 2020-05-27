Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: May 26 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through May 26. The US continues to decline substantially. We’ve averaged only 600 deaths daily over the past three days. Elsewhere, the message seems to be that after you’ve made good progress for about six weeks, it gets harder to keep making steady progress. I’m not quite sure why that is.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.
