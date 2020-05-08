Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: May 7 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through May 7. Switzerland and Germany are both low enough now that they can start to ease up on social distancing and instead control the virus via test-and-trace. No one else is very close, although France is getting there. The United States, of course, is light years away from being able to ease up on social distancing, but we’re doing it anyway. In the meantime, our numbers continue to plateau as we wait for the inevitable catastrophe coming our way in a couple of weeks.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.