Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: May 9 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through May 9. Nothing special to report, though it looks like countries have a hard time keeping lockdowns in place all the way to the bottom of the curve. That’s no surprise, I suppose, but it means that the path from, say, 4 deaths per million to 1 death per million might be a long one. In the United States, we’ve been plateaued at 5.5 for eight days now. Will we decline any further before the numbers explode again in late May?

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.