Fun With Food Coloring

A couple of years ago I bought some food coloring with the idea of dropping it into water and taking pictures of the swirls. Unfortunately, it turned out that I was missing a crucial piece to make this work and I ended up never going back to it. Yesterday morning, though, I opened a cupboard and happened to notice the package of food coloring. It was taunting me. So I got it out and finished the job.

In these pictures, Marian was the artistic technician, dropping the coloring into the water in ways that would hopefully make interesting patterns. I was the hired muscle, pressing the shutter button over and over to get a nice, large batch of photos. Here are four of them.