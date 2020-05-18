3 hours ago

Mask Wearing Is Becoming the New Normal

Here is the result of a poll taken a few days ago by YouGov for CBS News:

Roughly speaking, it looks like about 70 percent of Americans wear masks routinely when they leave the house. That’s not bad, and a number that high normalizes the behavior enough that it’s likely to increase over time.

This was on my mind because I was thinking about whether we’re headed for a big increase in COVID-19 cases thanks to the relaxation of social distancing restrictions. I think this is pretty likely, but if it doesn’t happen it will most likely be due to widespread mask wearing. Even as we ease off of other restrictions, mask wearing is the one thing that everyone still agrees about.

I hope this is something that’s currently under intense study, both here and in other countries. We need a better handle on which specific measures are most effective at stopping the spread of the virus, and it would certainly be useful to know just how effective mask wearing is even if you do nothing else.

Now just imagine how close to 100 percent we could get if our president and all our governors got on board…

THE BIG PICTURE

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

