Trump: Masks For Me, But Not For Thee

Most White House officials will be asked to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces on complex grounds, a move to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading further inside the presidential compound….The request does not apply to offices, however, and President Trump is unlikely to wear a mask or face covering, aides say.
President Trump wants everyone in the White House to wear a mask because he doesn’t want to get sick. But is he even willing to recommend that everyone else wear masks? Nope. That might dent his tough-guy-time-to-reopen image. Can’t have that, can we?
