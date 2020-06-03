CEOs Are Doing Quite Well, Thank You

Are you wondering how our nation’s top CEOs are doing these days? The Wall Street Journal has you covered. Here’s their top ten for 2019:

According to the Journal, “Median pay reached $13.1 million for CEOs of the biggest U.S. companies, setting a new record for the fifth year in a row. Most S&P 500 CEOs got raises of 8% or better during the year, while total shareholder return reached nearly 30%.” Life is good for corporations and the rich.

POSTSCRIPT: Is it really true that median employee pay at Alphabet is $258,000? And $202,000 at Netflix? I wonder if either of them need a full-time blogger?