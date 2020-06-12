Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 11 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 11. Canada’s downturn is starting to look real and Mexico is recovering a bit from its spike of a few days ago. Aside from Argentina and Mexico, everyone else continues to drift toward zero.

NOTE: The Argentina chart has been incorrect for the past few days. When I swapped in Argentina I forgot to update the population figure, so the deaths per million was artificially low. It’s now been corrected. Thanks to reader RJ for pointing this out.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.