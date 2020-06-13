Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 12 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 12. The “reopening” began in the United States around mid-May and seemed like it was fully in gear by the end of the month. If we assume a 2-3 week lag between loosening restrictions and starting to see the death toll pick up, we should start to see deaths increasing next week or the week after at the latest. If that doesn’t happen, it means . . . something. In any case, we are about to enter a very important couple of weeks.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.