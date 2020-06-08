Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 7 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 7. Brazil has decided to stop reporting COVID-19 numbers, apparently because president Jair Bolsonaro has decided that if there are no official numbers then he can pretend the virus doesn’t exist. Replacing a country in my set of charts takes a surprising amount of time, however, and I wasn’t able to do it in time for today’s update. I’ll get to it tomorrow.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.