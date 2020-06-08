Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 7 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 7. Brazil has decided to stop reporting COVID-19 numbers, apparently because president Jair Bolsonaro has decided that if there are no official numbers then he can pretend the virus doesn’t exist. Replacing a country in my set of charts takes a surprising amount of time, however, and I wasn’t able to do it in time for today’s update. I’ll get to it tomorrow.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.