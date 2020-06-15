Donald Trump Has a List

I have tried to stop posting about Donald Trump’s idiocy of the day, whatever it might be. I’ve really, really tried. But every time I try to get out, he pulls me back in. The topic today is the People’s Republic of Seattle:

REPORTER: What can you do?

TRUMP: About 10 different things, any one of which will solve the problem quickly.

REPORTER: Could we go through a whole list or a partial list?

TRUMP: We don’t have to go through any list…Before we do something, I’d like to see the press…cover it. pic.twitter.com/IG4ifIMxSr

— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) June 15, 2020