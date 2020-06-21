Father’s Day

This is my father in 1967, during his bearded era. We lived in Denmark at the time, while he and my mother were researching a biography of Carl Th. Dreyer, who’s on the left in this photograph.
This is my father in 1967, during his bearded era. We lived in Denmark at the time, while he and my mother were researching a biography of Carl Th. Dreyer, who’s on the left in this photograph.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.