It’s Early, But Trump Sure Looks Like He’s In Trouble

Joe Biden has a big lead over Donald Trump in the national polls right now, but we political sophisticates all know that what really matters is the Electoral College. I haven’t been paying much attention to this because it’s still too early for polls to be very meaningful, but I got curious anyway and hopped over to 538 to get the straight dope. Here it is:

The “blue wall” of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, which doomed Hillary Clinton in 2016, now appears to be pretty rock solid again. Even Ohio and Georgia look winnable for Biden.

It’s still too early to take this too seriously. Trump hasn’t started campaigning in earnest, and neither has Biden. Plus, you know, stuff might happen between now and November. Still, things are not looking too good for Trump right now. Tentatively, then, hooray!