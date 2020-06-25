It’s Time to Cancel Sports for the Rest of the Year

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

How long is it going to be until we finally conclude that there should be no sports for the rest of the year? Especially college sports. The danger signs are already visible here and there, and that’s how it always starts. It will get worse before long.

Everybody should get it through their heads that 2020 is over so they can stop wasting time on increasingly head-in-the-sand plans to reopen. Or are we just waiting for a few high-profile dead bodies first?

The NBA took the lead on shutting down in March. Maybe they should take the lead in finally canceling the rest of their season too?