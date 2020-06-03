Lunchtime Photo

This is another picture of a long stretch of straight road fading into the distance. It’s not bad, but it gets marked down for being a common interstate highway (I15). However, unlike my other pictures of similar roads, this one makes a very nice black-and-white photo too, even if I did overdo the sky a wee bit.

Eagle-eyed viewers will note that the top and bottom pictures aren’t actually identical. They were taken three seconds apart. I don’t really remember why I did this, but it might be because I thought the truck looked good in the black-and-white version.