Lunchtime Photo

This is the LA skyline in the early morning. City Hall is on the far right.

This might be the luckiest picture I’ve ever taken. Not the best, just the luckiest. I was heading south on US 101 and aimed my camera out the passenger window without looking. Then I reeled off two or three shots and went on my way. When I got home, it turned out that two of them were nice and sharp and fit together perfectly to give a complete panorama of downtown. This never happens—not to me anyway. But it did this time.