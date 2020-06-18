Raw Data: Police Shootings of Unarmed Men

According to the Washington Post database, here is the trend in police shootings of unarmed men over the past six years:

Anything above zero is too high, but it does look like we’ve made some progress since Ferguson. I can only guess at the underlying reason, but I imagine that pressure from Black Lives Matter has a lot to do with it. Protest and publicity sometimes work pretty well when you have a righteous cause.

POSTSCRIPT: The Post database includes only shootings, but shootings account for virtually all incidents of lethal force by police officers. Obviously George Floyd is a very high-profile exception