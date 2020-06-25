2 hours ago

Secret Service Agents Quarantined After Tulsa

The fuckwit-in-chief at his rally in Tulsa last week.Tyler Tomasello/ZUMA

Words fail:

Dozens of Secret Service officers and agents who were on site for President Trump’s rally in Tulsa last week were ordered to self-quarantine after two of their colleagues tested positive for the novel coronavirus, part of the fallout from Trump’s insistence on holding the mass gathering over the objections of public health officials. The Secret Service instructed employees who worked the Tulsa event to stay at home for 14 days when they returned from the weekend trip, according to two people familiar with the agency’s decision.

When do Republicans stop defending Trump? What does it finally take?

