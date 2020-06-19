24 mins ago

State Department Official Resigns Over Trump’s Racism

From the Washington Post:

A senior State Department official who has served in the Trump administration since its first day is resigning over President Trump’s recent handling of racial tensions across the country — saying that the president’s actions “cut sharply against my core values and convictions.”

Mary Elizabeth Taylor, assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, submitted her resignation Thursday. Taylor’s five-paragraph resignation letter, obtained by The Washington Post, serves as an indictment of Trump’s stewardship at a time of national unrest from one of the administration’s highest-ranking African Americans and an aide who was viewed as loyal and effective in serving his presidency.

Taylor is no squish. She’s a lifelong Republican who has served in Mitch McConnell’s office, in the White House, and then in the State Department. She’s also a Black woman who apparently reached her limit over President Trump’s revolting actions, particularly over the past few weeks.

Next up: maybe a few white appointees could resign too? That would be nice.

