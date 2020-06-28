Trump Retweets Supporter Yelling “White Power”

Earlier this morning Donald Trump retweeted a tweet that included this video of a supporter yelling “white power” to a protester:
Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020
NPR tells us that “white power” is a white supremacist slogan, carefully sourcing this to the Anti-Defamation League in case some of us weren’t sure about that.
Trump has since deleted the tweet, but that hardly changes the fact that he apparently thought it was fine and dandy until someone on his staff told him otherwise. This is hardly the first time Trump has retweeted racist crap on his feed, but it’s hard to recall something quite so obvious. Even Trump isn’t clueless enough to do this by accident.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.