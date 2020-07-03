Cases vs. Deaths: COVID-19 Mortality by State

As we all know, the number of COVID-19 cases is skyrocketing but the COVID-19 death rate is continuing to decline. Today I saw someone suggesting that if we look at the mortality data state-by-state, we’d see a different picture. So here’s the COVID-19 death rate for six states that have recently seen increases in confirmed cases:

Arizona is obviously in a class by itself. However, the other five states aren’t showing much. Here’s a closer look at those five:

Oklahoma has shown a recent spike, and both Florida and Texas have seen modest increases since mid-June. This may be a harbinger of things to come, but it’s hard to say that based on the data right now. The mystery of rising cases and falling death rates remains something of a mystery.